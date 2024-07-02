GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tughlakabad metro station to be developed into an interchange hub

Published - July 02, 2024 12:45 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
The new station has been designed as a four-level structure, with an underground floor dedicated to parking.

The new station has been designed as a four-level structure, with an underground floor dedicated to parking. | Photo Credit: File Photo

South Delhi’s Tughlakabad metro station will become an interchange hub, which will facilitate movement between the Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh (Violet Line) and Tughlakabad-Aerocity (Golden Line) corridors, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Monday.

The existing station is being elevated, and plans are afoot to build a new station underground, with a 45-metre-long subway connecting the two stations, the DMRC said.

The new station has been designed as a four-level structure, with an underground floor dedicated to parking, an official said. The floor will have space for 250 vehicles. It will also have direct access, through lifts, stairs and escalators, to both the Violet and Golden line stations.

The Tughlakabad station will be Delhi Metro’s first-ever interchange facility to have an underground parking facility.

With the opening of this new line, passengers from Faridabad in Haryana will be able to save time by getting off at the interchange station and travelling directly to the airport.

At present, the commuters on the Violet Line have to reach the Central Secretariat station and then take the Airport Express Line to reach domestic and international airport terminals.

Tughlakabad will be south Delhi’s fourth interchange facility after Kalkaji Mandir, Lajpat Nagar, and Hauz Khas.

Related Topics

Delhi / public transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.