Tughlakabad-Aerocity metro corridor contract awarded

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday said that the first civil contract for the Tughlakabad-Aerocity metro corridor, proposed under Phase IV network, was awarded.

The contract involves construction of metro viaduct from Sangam Vihar to Saket G block, including four elevated metro stations — Sangam Vihar, Khanpur-Deoli, Ambedkar Nagar and Saket G block.

“The highlight of this section will be a double decker viaduct which will include the metro viaduct as well as an elevated six lane flyover from Sangam Vihar to Ambedkar Nagar. An underpass will also come up at Saket-G. After construction of this stretch, the Mehrauli Badarpur road will be signal free from Sangam Vihar to Saket,” the DMRC said in a statement.

Officials added that the work is expected to be completed in three years time.

The Tughlakabad-Aerocity metro corridor will be a 20-kilometre-long stretch comprising 15 stations. “The corridor will connect the existing Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh [Violet Line] with the Airport Express Link,” said DMRC officials.

DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal said: “A total of three civil contracts have so far been awarded for the Delhi Metro’s Phase IV corridors, including construction of 10 stations on the Janakpuri West - R.K. Ashram Marg corridor. Civil contract for a bridge across the Yamuna and integrated elevated viaduct with PWD flyover at lower deck and metro line at the upper deck have also been awarded.”

The Centre in March last year had approved three out of six proposed corridors under the Phase IV network.

The corridors approved were the Tughlakabad-Aerocity, Janakpuri West - R.K. Ashram Marg and Maujpur to Majlis Park corridors. Once operational, the three corridors will add approximately 62 kilometres to the Delhi Metro network that currently spans over 391 kilometres with 286 metro stations.