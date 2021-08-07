Tug of war between AAP govt. and BJP may spill beyond vicinity

BJP seeks time from President to discuss functioning of House

The tug of war between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the Opposition BJP, so far confined to the Delhi Legislative Assembly, could spill beyond its vicinity over the coming days.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Friday announced that he would approach the Supreme Court to challenge the BJP-led Centre’s alleged bid to make House Committees toothless through the amended GNCTD Act 2021.

BJP sources said senior leaders from the party’s State unit were preparing to throw their weight behind the formation of an expert committee to examine the functioning of the Delhi Assembly – especially the alleged stifling of the Opposition’s voice in the House by ruling AAP MLAs – and seeking the framing of “lasting solutions” regarding its functioning in future.

The senior leadership of the BJP’s State unit has sought time from President Ram Nath Kovind and is awaiting the conclusion of the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament to call on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to discuss alleged “irregularities” and “procedural discrepancies” in the functioning of the Delhi Assembly, sources said.

“The Speaker is well within his rights to approach the judiciary on any matter of his choice and so are we; we have sought time from the President and Lok Sabha Speaker to discuss major issues related to the functioning of the Delhi Assembly. No rights of the existing House Committees have been taken away due to the amended GNCTD Act 2021,” Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said when asked for comment.

Done away with norms

“The only rights which are being trampled upon are those of the elected representatives of the people of Delhi whose representatives, that is the MLAs, are not allowed to raise issues concerning them in the House. This applies as much to ruling AAP MLAs as it does to us,” Mr. Bidhuri added.

From not holding a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) prior to a session to not sending Bills scheduled for discussion in the House well in advance to legislators, “significant procedural norms” had been done away with since the AAP government was formed, the LOP alleged.

Opposition MLAs, Mr. Bidhuri further said, were not even allowed to speak or debate issues in the House where a time limit of just 20 minutes had recently been allotted to the LOP to speak. Some Opposition MLAs were told that they would be barred from attending future sessions for a whole year.

“They have snatched the rights of the Opposition to even speak in the House and then claim that their democratic rights have been trampled upon,” he added.