Tuberculosis patient dies by suicide at Kashmere Gate metro station

Published - July 12, 2024 12:42 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 68-year-old man died by suicide after jumping in front of the train tracks at Kashmere Gate metro station, officials said on Thursday, adding that metro services between Tis Hazari and Shastri Park were halted temporarily.

A senior police officer said the man has been identified as Sunil Gupta, a resident of Chawri Bazar. “The victim’s brother said he was suffering from tuberculosis for the past few years and had already spent over ₹6 lakh on his treatment,” said the officer.

Police added that they also recovered a suicide note, and that the body has been sent for an autopsy.

A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson said services on the Red Line, which connects Delhi’s Rithala to Ghaziabad’s Shaheed Sthal, were also affected for some time.

