GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tuberculosis patient dies by suicide at Kashmere Gate metro station

Published - July 12, 2024 12:42 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 68-year-old man died by suicide after jumping in front of the train tracks at Kashmere Gate metro station, officials said on Thursday, adding that metro services between Tis Hazari and Shastri Park were halted temporarily.

A senior police officer said the man has been identified as Sunil Gupta, a resident of Chawri Bazar. “The victim’s brother said he was suffering from tuberculosis for the past few years and had already spent over ₹6 lakh on his treatment,” said the officer.

Police added that they also recovered a suicide note, and that the body has been sent for an autopsy.

A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson said services on the Red Line, which connects Delhi’s Rithala to Ghaziabad’s Shaheed Sthal, were also affected for some time.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.