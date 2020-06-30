‘Trying to provide two legal interviews a week’

The Tihar Jail authorities on Tuesday assured the Delhi High Court that effort will be made to provide Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal two weekly legal interviews of 30 minutes with her lawyer through videoconferencing.
Delhi government’s standing counsel Rahul Mehra, appearing for the jail authorities, said there was no objection to Ms. Narwal, who is pursuing her M.Phil, sourcing books from outside as long as the materials are not against the Prison Rules.
Taking note of the submission, Justice C. Hari Shankar disposed the petition filed by Ms. Narwal, who had in her plea alleged that inmates were not allowed to get in touch with persons outside jail through videoconferencing following an incident of violence inside the jail earlier this month.
Ms. Natasha was arrested on May 23, along with fellow JNU student Devangana Kalitha in relation with an FIR registered on February 24 over a sit-in protest at Jafrabad metro station against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
In her plea, Ms. Narwal has sought direction to the jail authorities to allow her daily access to advocates through videoconferencing. She also sought direction to the authorities to follow the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018 and allow access to books and reading material to complete her M.Phil.
