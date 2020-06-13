‘Trying our best to tackle pandemic’

The Delhi government was “trying its best” to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, it said in a statement in response to the Supreme Court’s observations on Friday.

Further defending the government, it pointed out that the Lok Nayak Hospital, the biggest COVID-19 hospital in Delhi, had around 2,000 beds operational for the COVID-19 patients.

“Many critical patients from the Central government and the private hospitals in Delhi are being referred to the LNJP hospital for better medication. So far, over 2,100 patients from the hospital have recovered and returned to their homes,” it stated.

“The Hon’ble Supreme Court is the apex court of India and we accept their observations with the utmost respect and with absolute sincerity. The Delhi government is determined to provide healthcare for all and to ensure best possible treatment to each COVID-19 patient. But, if there are any gaps that still remain and is brought to our notice, we will act on them sincerely and immediately,” the statement said.