Truck rams car, kills policeman in Punjabi Bagh; driver on run

July 31, 2023 01:43 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - New Delhi

The victim, Inspector Jagbir Singh, 57, had been posted with Delhi Police’s Security unit

The Hindu Bureau

The truck abandoned by the errant driver on Rohtak Road on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

A Delhi Police inspector died after a truck allegedly rammed him and his car on Sunday morning in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh, officers said.

According to an officer, the victim, Inspector Jagbir Singh, was a native of Haryana’s Jind district and had been posted with the Delhi Police’s Security Unit.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said that Singh, 57, had stopped his car near Madipur metro station on Rohtak Road over some mechanical issue and was standing outside, when the errant truck struck him and his vehicle.

The driver left the truck at the spot and fled, Mr. Bansal added. “Legal action is being taken and efforts are being made to trace the driver.”

Condoling Mr. Singh’s demise, Delhi Police tweeted, “All officers/personnel of Delhi Police pay homage to the departed soul of Inspector Jagbir Singh and express deep condolences to the bereaved family”

“Delhi Police family stands with the bereaved family in this difficult time,” it added.

