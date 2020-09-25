Truck loaded with 275 kg of marijuana seized

New Delhi

25 September 2020 23:45 IST

Two arrested; consignment worth over ₹15 lakh was found in a hidden chamber

Delhi Police’s Crime Branch unit has seized a truck loaded with 275 kg of marijuana worth more than ₹15 lakh and arrested two members of the racket on Friday, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Shaik Suban (39) and Sheikh Sadak Hussain (31), both residents of Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh, who work as truck drivers, they said.

They always carry the consignment in a hidden chamber of the truck, specially constructed for the purpose, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rakesh Paweriya said: “We received information on early Friday morning that some persons are coming to Delhi in a truck carrying marijuana, which is to be delivered to a person in Jhilmil Industrial area. Accordingly, the accused were apprehended and our team recovered 275 kg of marijuana from the cavity of the truck. The seized consignment is worth more than ₹15 lakh.”

During interrogation, the duo disclosed that they were handed over the consignment at Kurnool by the truck owner, who instructed them to deliver it to a person at Jhilmil Industrial area, he added.

The accused further told police that due to poor economic condition at their houses, they wanted money. When they came in contact with the owner of the truck, he told them to deliver marijuana in Delhi and other States on the pretext of paying them ₹10,000 per visit, which they agreed to, the DCP said, adding that further investigation is under way.