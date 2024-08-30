GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Truck driver who mowed down pavement dwellers in Delhi’s Shastri Park arrested

Four men died when the truck ran over them on Monday

Updated - August 30, 2024 12:48 pm IST

Published - August 30, 2024 12:25 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A police official looks at a truck parked near police station that allegedly ran over five men sleeping on a footpath at Shastri Park area, in New Delhi, on August 26, 2024.

A police official looks at a truck parked near police station that allegedly ran over five men sleeping on a footpath at Shastri Park area, in New Delhi, on August 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: -

A 31-year-old truck driver was arrested for allegedly mowing down his vehicle over four men sleeping on a pavement in the Shastri Park area of northeast Delhi, officials said on Friday (August 30, 2024).

The accused identified as Arjun from Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh was absconding after the incident on Monday (August 26, 2024) and was arrested, an official said.

The incident occurred at the Tarbuz market near the Shastri Park metro station around 4:30 a.m. The medium goods vehicle was approaching the Iron Bridge from Seelampur when it climbed the central verge and ran over the five men sleeping on the footpath, leaving four dead.

A team of Delhi Police was sent to Arjun's native place in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur on Tuesday to get the lead on his whereabouts, the officer said, adding that teams are conducting raids in other suspected locations.

Upon questioning the truck's owner Rahul Singh, police learnt that Arjun was employed by him as a driver five years ago, the officer said.

Investigation revealed that there were five pending challans against the truck and the last one was issued in December, 2022, the police said.

Further interrogation with the accused in underway, police said.

