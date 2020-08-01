Truck driver nabbed in ACP death case

A week after Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) was killed in a road accident in south-west Delhi, the police on Friday said they have arrested a truck driver in connection with the case.

An officer said based on the technical surveillance, they nabbed the accused from Haryana.

“We have called a forensic team to examine the truck to get confirmation. We will get the reports in a couple of days. We are questioning the driver to get more details,” said the officer.

During investigation, the police checked records of vehicles that entered the city from Gurugarm because the accident happened at Rajokri flyover on Gurugram-Delhi side.

The details of all heavy vehicles were gathered from nearby warehouses in Mahipalpur. It was found that four vehicles — scheduled to pick cargo from the warehouses — never arrived there.

The details of vehicles and driver were fetched and their locations were found near the accident spot.

Based on the eyewitness account and clue from CCTVs, the truck driver was held. The case is under investigation. The forensic report is awaited.

On July 24, 55-year-old ACP Sanket Kaushikdied after he was hit by an unknown vehicle while managing traffic.