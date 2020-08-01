Truck driver nabbed in ACP death case

A week after Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) was killed in a road accident in south-west Delhi, the police on Friday said they have arrested a truck driver in connection with the case.
An officer said based on the technical surveillance, they nabbed the accused from Haryana.
“We have called a forensic team to examine the truck to get confirmation. We will get the reports in a couple of days. We are questioning the driver to get more details,” said the officer.
During investigation, the police checked records of vehicles that entered the city from Gurugarm because the accident happened at Rajokri flyover on Gurugram-Delhi side.
The details of all heavy vehicles were gathered from nearby warehouses in Mahipalpur. It was found that four vehicles — scheduled to pick cargo from the warehouses — never arrived there.
The details of vehicles and driver were fetched and their locations were found near the accident spot.
Based on the eyewitness account and clue from CCTVs, the truck driver was held. The case is under investigation. The forensic report is awaited.
On July 24, 55-year-old ACP Sanket Kaushikdied after he was hit by an unknown vehicle while managing traffic.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath