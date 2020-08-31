Truck driver loses hand in road accident

A truck driver lost his hand in a road accident on Ridge Road near Budha Garden on Sunday. The injured were identified as Rajkumar and Mahendra, both residents of Old Delhi. The injured Mahendra told the police that the accident happened when their tempo was hit by a truck from behind.

When sub-inspector Kuldeep Yadav reached RML Hospital, he was told that the right hand of the victim was missing. The officer rushed to the accident spot and after a long search, he found the remaining parts of hand. However, when he reached the hospital, the doctors expressed regret after seeing the condition of the hand and said it could not be attached surgically again.

The officer added that they have registered a case against an unknown vehicle. They are scanning CCTV footage to get any clues about the other vehicle involved in the accident.