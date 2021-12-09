Truck driver held with cardamom worth ₹72 lakh

New Delhi

The Delhi police have seized cardamom worth ₹72 lakh from a truck driver and his cleaner, who were planning to misappropriate it after collecting the same from its owner in east Delhi’s Patparganj.

DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap said that on November 30, they received a complaint from Deepak Goel, who said that on November 27, one of the accused, Nem Singh, had collected 119 bags of cardamom from his godown located at Patparganj industrial area for transporting the same to a customer in Bareilly. They were supposed to deliver the consignment by November 29 but when it didn’t reach the destination on the said date, Mr. Goel lodged a police complaint.

After a case was registered, the police traced the truck to Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh. They arrested the driver and his cleaner. They had already disposed five bags of cardamom and were about to dispose off the rest of them to earn quick money. The cleaner was identified as Sushil, the DCP said.

