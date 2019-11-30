Truck driver arrested for chemical spill that killed three men

A 45-year-old truck driver has been arrested for allegedly spilling chemical substance onto the road leading to the death of three men earlier this week.

The accused has been identified as Mahender Bhil from Rajasthan.

The chemical substance, suspected to be phenol — a highly volatile substance, leaked from a truck onto the road near Mori Gate on November 23.

The victims — Monu Sharma (22) and Mahesh Chand (23) — died after their bike slipped due to the spill.

Another victim, Shivam (21), succumbed to injuries later.

The truck was on its way to Haryana’s Jagadri to deliver the chemical to a plywood unit but had stopped in Delhi for a delivery. The chemical was being transported from Gujarat.

When the vehicle was in Delhi, there was a leakage, the police said.

During interrogation, Bhil said he did not know anything about the leak.

When he got to know about it, he took the truck to Rajasthan after unloading the chemical in a godown in Shahbad Dairy, a senior officer said.

The driver said he checked the leaking chemical with his finger but nothing happened to him, said source.

The road accident victims allegedly had chemical burns. The policemen who handled the bodies also allegedly suffered burn injuries. Bhil has been sent to judicial custody.