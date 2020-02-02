Tronica City factory fire: kin of victims seek owner’s arrest

The family members of two workers, who were charred to death in a blaze at a factory unit in Tronica City industrial area on January 30, staged a sit-in with the bodies at Sabhapur checkpost on Saturday demanding the arrest of the factory owner.

The family kept the bodies Sunder Pal (35) and Akash Kumar (19) in a truck on the roadside of Ram Park Colony main gate and staged a protest demanding the owner’s arrest. On Thursday night, a fire had broken out due to a short-circuit at the vehicle filter manufacturing unit that caused a blast in the boiler. The resin chemical drums, which are used as adhesive to manufacture the vehicle filters, also caught fire and spread on the floor.

Sunder and Akash could not escape as their feet got stuck to the floor and were charred to death, SP (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said. Our protest will continue till our demand of a 50-metre housing plot and ₹20 lakh each for their families is not provided, he added. The police assured them of legal action against Ahuja following which the bodies were taken for cremation.

An FIR has been registered under IPC section 304A (causing death by negligence) against the factory owner and the unit supervisor, Mr. Jadaun said. An inquiry has also been set up by Loni Sub-Divisional Magistrate to ascertain the cause of the fire and to probe negligence of the owner for not installing fire extinguishers in the unit, the SP said. Report expected in three days.