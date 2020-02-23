Triumphant AAP set to spread ‘model of positive nationalism’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to launch a national organisation-building programme from Sunday. Under this campaign, posters with a phone number on which people can give missed calls to join the party will be put up across the country.

The aim of the drive is to connect with one crore people within a month. This was announced earlier by the party and the number was released by AAP on February 11, the day when the party swept the Delhi Assembly elections.

Different languages

“A poster campaign will be launched in 20 States from tomorrow [Sunday]. The number for giving missed calls — 9871010101 — will be displayed on that poster. This poster is being prepared in different languages for different States. These posters are being prepared mainly in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali and in other regional languages,” said party Delhi convener Gopal Rai, while addressing a press conference.

Mr. Rai said that in addition to the poster campaign, volunteers’ meets will also be organised in all States.

Coordinators chosen

“All our office-bearers will hold press conferences in their respective States to spread the model of positive nationalism and development which has come up in Delhi, as the politics of work got a place in Delhi. For this nation-building campaign, coordinators have been appointed for different States,” he said.

The AAP leader said that a meeting was held with officials of various States at the Chief Minister’s residence on the day of the swearing-in ceremony.

“In the meeting, participants agreed to launch a nation-building campaign to take positive politics across the country. It was decided to run this campaign in all States of the country. Officials from 20 States attended the meeting,” he added.

At least 16 lakh people have given a missed call on the phone number till now. Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab tops the list so far, said party sources.