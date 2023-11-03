ADVERTISEMENT

Trishul tattoo leads police to accused in a robbery case

November 03, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

The police traced the accused to a hotel in Mahipalpur | Photo Credit: File Photo

The tattoo of a trishul (trident) helped the police crack a robbery case in south-east Delhi’s Govindpuri. The incident took place on October 26 at the office of an event management company. Four assailants robbed the firm’s manager, Riyaz, and other employees of ₹84,000.

One of them was identified as a former employee, Vipul, 36, through the tattoo spotted by the manager. The police traced him to a hotel in Mahipalpur and subsequently arrested his three associates — Jaivardhan, 36, Vijay, 34, and Sumit, 30. Upon interrogation, Mr. Sumit told the police that he had committed the crime as an act of revenge after the manager posted online the photos of his team, including a female member with whom the accused claimed to be in a relationship.

