HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Trishul tattoo leads police to accused in a robbery case

November 03, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
The police traced the accused to a hotel in Mahipalpur

The police traced the accused to a hotel in Mahipalpur | Photo Credit: File Photo

The tattoo of a trishul (trident) helped the police crack a robbery case in south-east Delhi’s Govindpuri. The incident took place on October 26 at the office of an event management company. Four assailants robbed the firm’s manager, Riyaz, and other employees of ₹84,000.

One of them was identified as a former employee, Vipul, 36, through the tattoo spotted by the manager. The police traced him to a hotel in Mahipalpur and subsequently arrested his three associates — Jaivardhan, 36, Vijay, 34, and Sumit, 30. Upon interrogation, Mr. Sumit told the police that he had committed the crime as an act of revenge after the manager posted online the photos of his team, including a female member with whom the accused claimed to be in a relationship.

Related Topics

Delhi / police

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.