Tripura launches scheme for violence victims’ kin

Agartala

26 December 2020 00:57 IST

Panel set up after Cabinet meeting has started scrutinising applications

Tripura government has launched a scheme to provide jobs to next of kin of those who died in political violence over a period of 46 years with 2018 as a cut-off year. This was one of the assurances the ruling BJP declared in its vision document released ahead of State’s Assembly elections held in February 2018.

Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath, who is assigned to inform important decisions of the State government, said a committee which was set up immediately after the last Cabinet meeting already started scrutinising applications.

“The committee has reviewed applications of ten families so far and recommended jobs for six applicants. Next of kin of those killed before March 2018 are eligible to be considered under the scheme,” Mr. Nath, who is the chairman of the six-member committee, said.

Officials on Friday said the applications of families who lost one or more members in political violence over a time of 46 years since Tripura became a full-fledged State will be accepted for consideration. They said the candidates should have the eligibility to be enrolled in government jobs and the victim families must not have viable alternative sources of income.

The government might consider relaxation of age and educational qualification of candidates, and a final decision would be taken in the next meeting of the Cabinet.

Tripura’ gained full Statehood on January 21, 1972. Hundreds of people were killed in violent incidents involving various political parties mainly Congress and CPI(M), especially in the State’s western and southern districts.