Tripura begins shifting of Mizoram Bru refugees

Agartala

20 April 2021 01:10 IST

Shifting of Mizoram Bru refugees for permanent settlement at various places in Tripura started on Monday. The first batch of 515 refugees was moved out of camps in north Tripura district and sent to two places for their settlement in Dhalai district.

The process of settlement of some 35,000 Brus is taking place to respect a quadripartite accord signed in New Delhi on January 16 last year. The accord was signed in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah after a meeting with the representatives of the refugees, the Tripura and the Mizoram governments. The Home Ministry had accepted a proposal by Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and the State’s royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarman to rehabilitate them in the State to end over-two-decade-old impasse.

16 places selected

The Tripura government selected 16 places in four districts for the settlement. The government also formed four committees to oversee arrangements.

It earlier notified the refugees as its permanent citizens.

The refugees, who have been residing in makeshift camps in Kanchanpur in north Tripura since 1997, constantly refused to return home, citing threats to life and repression. They fled Mizoram amid ethnic tension and Mizo hardline groups always opposed their repatriation attempts.

Buses carrying refugee families left Kanchanpur for Dhalai district, said North district Deputy Collector and Magistrate Animesh Das. He said the first batch was provided settlement in Haduklapura and Duklai villages in Dhalai.

He said senior district administration and police officers were present at the send-off programme.

Under the quadripartite pact, the Home Ministry has committed to incur the whole expenditure of settlement and the package assured in the accord that each refugee family would get a plot, fixed deposit of ₹4 lakh, free ration and a monthly stipend of ₹5,000 for two years.

In addition, each family will also be provided ₹1.5 lakh to construct a house.