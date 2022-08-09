Tripped by manja, food delivery agent dies in road accident

The victim’s younger brother, Punit (in yellow T-shirt), shows Narender’s photo on his mobile phone at AIIMS on Monday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

August 09, 2022 01:15 IST

He was run over by a heavy vehicle, say police; offending vehicle, driver yet to be traced

A 32-year-old food delivery agent died after falling from his motorcycle and coming under the wheels of a heavy vehicle in south-east Delhi’s Badarpur on Sunday night. A Chinese ‘manja’ was found entangled in one of the tyres of the deceased’s motorbike, said the police on Monday.

The incident happened at the Badarpur flyover when Narender Kumar was returning after completing his last delivery at 11.19 p.m. The driver of the heavy vehicle that ran over him is absconding, said the police.

Narendra was the breadwinner of the family, said his father, Vinod Kumar, while waiting for the body of his elder son outside the AIIMS mortuary. “My younger son is currently studying. I run a tailoring shop near our house but earn a meagre amount. Narendra was running the family. He has two small children who go to school. Who will take care of them?” Mr. Vinod asked.

Joined job a month ago

Narender’s family, originally hailing from Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh, lives in south-east Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur. He is survived by his 22-year-old wife and two sons, aged 5 and 3. Narender had started working with Zomato as a delivery executive only a month ago after losing his job at an automobile spare parts shop.

“We had gone back to our village two months ago for my marriage. Narender had to take leave from work [spare parts shop]. His employer hired someone else while we were away and my brother was left unemployed. He was forced to work at Zomato due to the family’s financial situation. He earned around ₹8,000 per month,” said Narender’s younger brother Punit, 23.

Sunil Kumar, the deceased's nephew, recalled Narender as a helpful man who never shied away from working hard. "He never complained about his job but was looking for a viable alternative due to the less pay," Sunil said.

Back at his home in Pul Prahladpur, Narender’s mother Vimla wondered how the family will survive without the elder son. “He used to work from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. I remember him bidding goodbye before leaving for work yesterday,” the mother said.

A senior police officer said the police received a PCR call at 11.56 p.m. about a person lying injured on the flyover near the Tughlakabad metro station. A police team rushed to the spot and found Narender in a pool of blood.

“His head was crushed by a heavy vehicle and he died on the spot. His bike was also damaged. A Chinese manja was found entangled in one of the tyres. He fell on the road and a heavy vehicle crushed him under its wheels. The vehicle driver fled the spot after the incident,” the officer said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident. “We are analysing CCTV footage to ascertain where the manja came from. We are also trying to trace the offending vehicle and its driver,” the officer added.

A Zomato spokesperson said: “We are in touch with the family and authorities to take care of whatever is required and could be done from our end. Our hearts go out to the bereaved family.”

Another manja accident

In another case of manja-related accident, a 22-year-old B.Com student sustained injuries after his throat got slit by a kite string while he was returning to his home in Jagatpuri, Shahdara, on his motorbike on Sunday.

The condition of the victim, Abhinav, is stable and he is undergoing treatment at Max Hospital, Patparganj, police officers said.