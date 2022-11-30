Trilokpuri murder: FSL team searches house for traces

November 30, 2022 01:58 am | Updated 01:58 am IST - New Delhi

Weapon of offence yet not found

The Hindu Bureau

A team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reached Trilokpuri in east Delhi on Tuesday to collect samples from a refrigerator and bathroom of the house where a 45-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife and stepson in May this year.

The accused, who were arrested on Saturday last, had allegedly dismembered the body of the victim, Anjan Das, into 10 pieces and stored them in their refrigerator before dumping them in a field less than a kilometre away from their house. The mother-son duo had allegedly drained the blood of the victim in their washroom.

A senior police officer said the FSL team will analyse the samples collected from the house and provide a report to police on whether they match with the DNA sample of Anjan’s children in Bhagalpur in Bihar. “The FSL team went to the house to collect samples of blood, hair or any other traces that they can find there,” the officer said.

Sources said the police have still not recovered the weapon of offence used by the accused to stab and dismember Anjan’s body.

The accused have been remanded in four-day police custody.

