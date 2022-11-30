  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022England vs Wales LIVE: Foden, Rashford in starting lineup as match kicks off

Trilokpuri murder: FSL team searches house for traces

Weapon of offence yet not found

November 30, 2022 01:58 am | Updated 01:58 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reached Trilokpuri in east Delhi on Tuesday to collect samples from a refrigerator and bathroom of the house where a 45-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife and stepson in May this year.

The accused, who were arrested on Saturday last, had allegedly dismembered the body of the victim, Anjan Das, into 10 pieces and stored them in their refrigerator before dumping them in a field less than a kilometre away from their house. The mother-son duo had allegedly drained the blood of the victim in their washroom.

A senior police officer said the FSL team will analyse the samples collected from the house and provide a report to police on whether they match with the DNA sample of Anjan’s children in Bhagalpur in Bihar. “The FSL team went to the house to collect samples of blood, hair or any other traces that they can find there,” the officer said.

Sources said the police have still not recovered the weapon of offence used by the accused to stab and dismember Anjan’s body.

The accused have been remanded in four-day police custody.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.