Trilokpuri murder accused says victim wanted to kill her

December 02, 2022 01:55 am | Updated 02:07 am IST - New Delhi

According to the police, a relative of the victim told Poonam Devi that he had been approached by Anjan Das with a plan to kill her and seize a property belonging to her

The Hindu Bureau

The residence of Poonam Devi, who is accused along with her son Deepak of killed her husband.

The police on Thursday said that Poonam Devi, arrested for allegedly killing her husband Anjan Das and chopping his body into pieces in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri, told them that he had planned to kill her to inherit her property.

An officer also said that a dagger used to stab and dismember the 45-year-old victim has been recovered, while another knife used for the crime is yet to be found.

According to the police, a relative of the victim told Ms. Poonam that he had been approached by Das with a plan to kill her and seize a property belonging to her. “The two [Das and the relative] would have inherited the property if Poonam had died,” an officer said.

The mother-son duo of Poonam Devi, 48, and Deepak, 25, were arrested on Saturday for the murder of her husband. The two were reportedly frustrated with his drinking and sexual misconduct with other relatives.

Police said that on May 30, the duo killed Das by stabbing him in the neck, chest and abdomen. They stored his chopped-up body in a refrigerator for a few days and then dumped it in a field near their house.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer said reports from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) are awaited. The police on Thursday sent more samples from the refrigerator, the floor with traces of blood and the dagger for forensic analysis. “It has to be verified if the substance found on these samples is blood or some other liquid,” the officer said.

Earlier, officers had said that FSL teams will analyse the samples of blood and hair collected from the house to match them with Das’ children in Bihar’s Bhagalpur.

