‘Trilokpuri accused had sexually assaulted 9-year-old girl in 2019’

NEW DELHI

13 August 2021 00:37 IST

He had given money to victim’s parents in previous case, alleges 6-year-old’s aunt

A day after a 6-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a neighbour in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri, her family and the locals alleged that the accused committed a similar crime over a year ago but the matter went unreported.

Staging a demonstration outside Mayur Vihar police station, the girl’s paternal aunt said the accused had allegedly sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl in 2019.

“When the matter to came to light, his [accused] maternal uncle — cable operator in the area — sorted the matter by offering money to the victim’s family. The matter wasn’t reported to the police,” she claimed.

The 6-year-old’s neighbour, Pramila, said if the earlier crime was reported, then this one would not have happened. “It was a 9-year-old then, now it’s a 6-year-old… what if tomorrow he does the same with an infant,” she said.

The 6-year-old’s father is lodged in jail in a theft case and mother works as a house help in south Delhi, her aunt said. She has two brothers aged 3 and 9. The four of them reside in Khichdipur.

Another neighbour said: “When her mother goes to work, she leaves the children with their grandparents in Trilokpuri. Should parents stop working and stay at home worrying for their children’s safety?”

The crime happened on Wednesday when the girl had gone outside to play with her friends at 2 p.m., her aunt said, adding: “An hour later, she returned home. She was bleeding profusely from her private parts. When I asked her what happened, she said she had fallen down while playing. I asked her again when she told me the truth,” the aunt said

The aunt then rushed outside and saw “a man running”.

The victim allegedly told the family that two people had taken her to the first floor of a building, which is next to her grandparents’ on the pretext of buying her a toffee. The accused tied her, raped her and threatened not to tell anyone about the incident.

Accused arrested

A case was lodged under section 376 AB (punishment for rape) of the IPC, 6 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and relevant sections of SC/ST Act. During probe, the police arrested 34-year-old Sammugan.

When the word spread, the girl’s family was informed about a man who had committed a similar crime over a year ago. His photographs were circulated on social media. When the police showed the photo to the victim, she identified him.

Her family alleged that the police were trying to hush up the matter.

“A female officer told us not to move forward with the case. She said this would ruin her image… she suggested that we get her married in a few years and assured that she would be okay,” the aunt said.

The locality — where the incident happened — is mostly dominated by those from Tamil Nadu. The locals are a worried lot now.

A 55-year-old local, Mani Ajay, said: “The accused is a local cable operator and often visits several houses. We are now very worried about our children roaming outside. This man deserves to be given the harshest punishment.”

A neighbour of the accused said she saw the man beating his pregnant wife two months ago. “I had yelled at him at that time. What kind of a man does that? She does not stay with him anymore. I am worried about my tenant’s 3-year-old daughter,” she said.

The family said the girl is hospitalised but stable.