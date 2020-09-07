‘Tridev’ chain snatching members arrested

NEW DELHI

07 September 2020 22:46 IST

They used to keep aside a share of the stolen items for community service

Three snatchers who go by the name ‘Trinetra alias Tridev’ and a woman who received snatched articles have been arrested, the police said on Monday, adding that the accused used to keep aside the share for community service and religious offerings before sharing amongst themselves.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Thakur said that the accused have been identified as Sanjay (27), Manav (23), Sunny (23), and Paro (name changed), all from Jhinjhaana of Uttar Pradesh.

Trap laid

The police said that a trap was laid in Pushp Vihar. Three persons on motorcycles were spotted who tried to flee when the police tried to apprehend them. However, the police team chased and caught them. Knives, countrymade pistol and two iron rods were recovered from their possession. A stolen bike from Narela was also found.

During enquiry, it was found that they had committed a number of gold chain snatchings in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and U.P. They also said that they used to sell all the articles to a woman who was then arrested.

Modus operandi

Talking about the modus operandi, the police said that they used to hide the gold chains in bottles of cough syrup during transportation and then hide them in their places of worship inside packets of incense sticks. The police said that they would divide the share in five parts and keep two parts for community service and religious offerings each.