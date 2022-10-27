Tribunal's role to adjudicate substantial questions of environment, not to test devices of commercial enterprises: NGT

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed seeking a direction to monitor and test efficiency of a device invented by him to control air pollution

PTI New Delhi
October 27, 2022 18:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

For cleaner air: A man walking past air purification devices installed at the ITO crossing in Delhi. Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

The National Green Tribunal has refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to monitor and test the efficiency of a device to control air pollution.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A. K. Goel said the role of the Tribunal is to adjudicate on substantial questions of environment and not to test devices of commercial enterprises.

"According to the applicant, he is an expert on the subject of control of air pollution and has invented a device to control air pollution. He has accordingly sought a direction to monitor and test efficiency of devices of the applicant.

"We are unable to entertain such an application. Role of the Tribunal is to adjudicate on substantial questions of environment and not to test devices of commercial enterprises," the Bench also comprising Justice Sudhir Agarwal said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Mirza Mohammad Arif seeking a direction to monitor and test the efficiency of a device invented by him to control air pollution.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

It also sought directions from the National Physical Laboratory-Council of Scientific and Industrial Research to monitor and test the efficiency of the device.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
environment and design
environmental pollution
pollution
air pollution
Delhi

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app