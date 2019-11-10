Tribunal seeks report on green nod to Akshardham cultural complex expansion

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Ministry of Jal Shakti to furnish a status report on a plea challenging the environmental clearance granted for the expansion of a cultural complex at Akshardham.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the ministry to furnish the report before passing further orders.

The observations came while the green panel was hearing a plea moved by the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, seeking execution of an earlier order of the Tribunal in the matter.

Earlier, in 2015, the Tribunal had disposed of an appeal moved against the order of the State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority, providing the clearance, while directing an NGT-appointed panel to furnish a report within three months.

The petitioner organisation, however, contended that the “validity of construction was beyond any controversy to the effect that the area was not part of the floodplain” and that an expert committee constituted by the Tribunal had recommended that the construction was valid.

While directing the Union Water Resources Ministry to furnish the report by November 25, the Bench said, “We do not express any opinion on this aspect at this stage in view of the earlier order dated July 30 referring the matter to the Principal Committee.”