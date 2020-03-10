Tribunal seeks Centre’s reply over AIIMS nursing staff selection

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has issued notice to the Centre on a petition by a bunch of reserved category applicants for the post of nursing officer at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) - Bhopal, Jodhpur, Patna and Raipur.

The tribunal has asked the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to respond to the petition before March 30, the next date of hearing. It also clarified that the “joining of the applicants at the places allotted to them, shall be subject to further orders”.

Merit list

The applicants, who belong to OBC, SC and ST categories, in their collective petition have claimed that they were not allotted their first preference of institutes, even after scoring higher marks than other reserved category candidates.

The petition filed through advocate Gyanant Kumar Singh claimed that after the result of the exam was declared on February 20, 2020, the petitioners were placed in the unreserved/general category merit list having scored more marks than their counterparts who made it to the reserved category lists.

“The applicants being put in the General Merit List were not allotted their first preference while many of their counterparts in the reserved quota lists who had scored less marks were allotted institutes listed as their first preference,” Mr. Singh said.

The applicants had submitted representations before AIIMS after the declaration of results. But were constrained to approach the tribunal as the selected candidates have been asked to report to the institutes allotted to them for verification of documents.

Mr. Singh argued that the action of the government “causes irreparable injury to the rights of the applicants, particularly in view of the fact that the posting is non-transferable”.

He contended that this action of the government was “arbitrary, anti-merit and in violation of binding judgments by courts” as the less meritorious candidates belonging to the reserved category have been allotted preferred choice of posting, while those who scored higher have been denied their choice of institutes.