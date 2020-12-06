Tribunal pulls up NHAI over green cover

New Delhi

06 December 2020 20:07 IST

Highways authority submits concessionaires are responsible for upkeep

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was pulled up by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) over inadequate steps to maintain green cover along highways to mitigate vehicular pollution.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted the NHAI’s stand that the roads were constructed by concessionaires and it was their responsibility to comply with law.

“If the NHAI in the course of its activities hires its agents, the liability of the principal does not end. The criminal as well as civil liability of NHAI and its highest officers under the environmental law to be prosecuted and to be required to pay compensation continues. Such inalienable duty cannot be abandoned on the specious plea that a contractor is being hired,” the Bench said. It also said: “Moreover, being public authorities, taking such plea shows lack of responsibility or lack of knowledge of law. Indifference to issues of environment affecting public health by a public authority can hardly be appreciated.” It also observed that compliance is expected from state public works departments and other authorities concerned.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by NGO Society for Protection of Culture, Heritage, Environment, Traditions and Promotion of National Awareness, that sought execution of an earlier order pertaining to maintenance of green cover along highways.