Tribunal dismisses plea to review ban on brick kilns

NEW DELHI

31 May 2021 22:47 IST

Allow activity during monsoon: owners

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has dismissed a plea seeking review of an earlier order banning operations of coal-fired brick kilns in the National Capital Region beyond the month of June.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel observed that a party cannot be permitted to reopen a case under the pretext of a review.

“Even the judgment given subsequent to the decision in a case can be no ground for entertaining the review. Review lies only when there is error apparent on the face of the record and that fallibility is by the oversight of the court. If a counsel has argued a case to his satisfaction and he had not raised the particular point for any reason whatsoever, it cannot be a ground of review,” the Bench observed.

Advertising

Advertising

It observed, “If a party is aggrieved of a judgment, it must approach the higher court but entertaining a review to reconsider the case would amount to exceeding its jurisdiction conferred under the limited jurisdiction for the purpose of review. Accordingly, we do not think it proper to interfere in this matter. The review application is devoid of any merit and not maintainable.”

The observations came when the tribunal was hearing a plea by brick kiln owners who contended that operations should be permitted during the monsoon months, between July and September. It was argued that brick kiln operations should be permitted if the air quality is within permissible limits.

“This exercise ought to have been directed for all the months, including the monsoon months as it had been assumed and presumed that the brick kilns are not operational during this period, which is not entirely true as brick kilns that have requisite infrastructure can operate in monsoon months,” the plea contended.