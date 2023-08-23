Tribal Affairs Ministry planning inter-State exchange programme for EMRS students

August 23, 2023 03:18 am | Updated August 22, 2023 11:48 pm IST - New Delhi

The Tribal Affairs Ministry is now planning to introduce an inter-State exchange programme for students studying at the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) across the country, Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said on Tuesday, adding this would allow students to “understand India”.

Mr. Munda was on Tuesday attending an over four-hour long event with visiting students from EMRSs in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Uttarakhand. These students were joined by several beneficiaries of schemes helmed by the Tribal Affairs Ministry, who shared their success stories.

The announcement to start an exchange programme came as Mr. Munda was addressing the students at the event at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi.

Mr. Munda directed the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) to prioritise figuring out a way to achieve this and promised that all efforts would be made with teachers and experts to bring it about. He said this should not be difficult because schools are standardised and all follow the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum.

Addressing the students, Mr. Munda said that the journey of discovery to the Moon is being made “under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and soon, we will reach there too”.

“Who is the President, who is the PM, who is the Tribal Affairs Minister? We are people of the earth, our feet will be grounded but our ambitions are reaching the sky and beyond. You must watch the Chandrayaan landing tomorrow, from wherever you are,” Mr. Munda said.

The 460 visiting students, along with 40 teachers from their respective schools, had also met with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where they were also taken on a guided tour along with a visit to the Amrit Udyan. They are also scheduled to visit the Parliament House on Wednesday.

“We are reaching the Moon as we enter ‘Amrit Kaal’ and we will be a developed country by the time we celebrate 100 years of Independence… The country needs a rhythm, and for us to achieve this, you must match this rhythm of the country and teach others to avail opportunities you have,” Mr. Munda said, stressing that the students return to their villages and teach others how to avail government benefits as they had.

“This is why we are building 740 of these EMRSs so that more students can get admitted and avail the benefit of it,” he added.

Mr. Munda also said that the students of EMRSs will eventually return to their villages all over the country and will then help their villages become Adi Adarsh Gram as envisioned in the scheme of the same name, which intends to develop model tribal villages across India.

During his remarks, the Tribal Affairs Minister tried to engage the students in conversation by asking how many of them had taken Covishield and how many had taken Covaxin. When only a few students raised their hands for Covaxin, Mr. Munda said: “Where was Covishield made? India. Who made it? An Indian person living in India has made this.”

Covaxin is the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in India. Covishield in the COVID-19 vaccine that was developed by Oxford University and British-Swedish company AstraZeneca, and is manufactured in India by the Serum Institute of India.

When Mr. Munda asked students how many of them had visited the Tribal Freedom Fighters’ Museums coming up in their States, almost none raised their hands.

During the event, which was also attended by the Ministers of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh Saruta and Bishweshwar Tidu, officials of the NESTS and the Ministry shared the schemes run by them, and students shared their success stories of availing these schemes. Mr. Munda’s wife was also present through out the discussion.

