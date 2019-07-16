Trial runs begin on Delhi Metro’s Grey Line

Trial runs on the Delhi Metro’s Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor started on Monday.

The over 4-km-long stretch is part of the 5-km Grey Line, which will go up to Dhansa Stand. The corridor is likely to begin operations by September, said officials of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. Commuters travelling on the Grey Line will be able to get on the Blue Lint at the Dwarka station interchange.

“Trial runs have started on the 4.29-km-long corridor. This section comprises three stations: Dwarka, Nangli and Najafgarh. The line is targeted for completion by September 2019,” said DMRC officials.

Of the three stations, two are elevated and only the Najafgarh station is underground.

“During the trial runs, the interaction of the metro train with physical infringements (civil structures) will be checked to ensure that there is no physical blockage during the movement of the train on the track. The signalling trials are expected to begin in the days to come,” the DMRC added.

A 1.18-km section, which will extend the line to Dhansa Stand, is slated for completion by December 2020, the official said.

The Grey Line is part of the Delhi Metro’s Phase-III network. Following the opening of this corridor, a 1.4-km-stretch stretch between Trilokpuri and Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 will still be left as it is stuck in an ongoing land dispute.