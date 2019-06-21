Delhi

Trial dates for sports, extracurricular activities out on DU website

The schedule for trials for sports and extracurricular activities (ECA) was released by Delhi University on its website on Thursday.

Trials for 34 sports categories will be held between July 2 and 6 at various sports complexes available with the university and its colleges. The trials for 14 ECA categories will start in June 28 and go on till July 5. The schedule and locations for the trials have been specified in the notification.

In a separate notice, DU also said that now candidates will be allowed to update the academic section of their applications till the final date of registration (June 22) without making any payments.

Applicants under various reserved categories will be allowed to update and upload their community certificates till June 22 without making any payments as well.

