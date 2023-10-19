Trial court records in play in Geetika mother’s case

October 19, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - New Delhi

The trial court records of the abetment to suicide case of Anuradha Sharma, the mother of flight steward Geetika Sharma in whose death case former Haryana Minister Gopal Kanda was acquitted in July, would be perused by the Delhi High Court.

The court, on October 12, asked that the records be produced in digitised form on October 31 while hearing the state’s challenge to an October 2020 order by an Additional Sessions Judge overturning a magisterial court’s order summoning Mr. Kanda and his aide Aruna Chadha. The duo was named in a note by Anuradha found after her death in February 2013 as being responsible for Geetika’s demise.

Initially, Delhi Police had filed a closure report in the case, which was rejected by the magisterial court.

Those in distress may call suicide helpline Kiran 1800-599-0019; Aasra 9820466726.

