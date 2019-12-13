TRF gives certification to four rummy operators

The Rummy Federation (TRF), a not-for-profit society to regulate, guide and support the online rummy, has awarded “TRF dynamic seal” to four online rummy operators, so that players can know that these platforms are safe, fair, and responsible environment for them, the TRF said.
The certificate was issued after the TRF asked the platforms to enforce a “code of conduct” for six months and conducted audits at big four firms, said Sameer Barde, CEO of TRF.
Under the code of conduct, now players have an option of exclusion from the game for a particular time to avoid impulsive behaviour. “A player who has chosen to be excluded for a particular time can join the game before that period ends by writing to the operator, but the player can’t start playing for at least 72 hours. This will avoid impulsive playing,” Mr. Barde said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.