TRF gives certification to four rummy operators

The Rummy Federation (TRF), a not-for-profit society to regulate, guide and support the online rummy, has awarded “TRF dynamic seal” to four online rummy operators, so that players can know that these platforms are safe, fair, and responsible environment for them, the TRF said.

The certificate was issued after the TRF asked the platforms to enforce a “code of conduct” for six months and conducted audits at big four firms, said Sameer Barde, CEO of TRF.

Under the code of conduct, now players have an option of exclusion from the game for a particular time to avoid impulsive behaviour. “A player who has chosen to be excluded for a particular time can join the game before that period ends by writing to the operator, but the player can’t start playing for at least 72 hours. This will avoid impulsive playing,” Mr. Barde said.