‘Treated waste water being supplied to park’

Following a plea seeking remedial action against the illegal extraction of groundwater by an amusement park in Gurugram, the Haryana government informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that requisite steps have been taken and the treated sewage water is being supplied to Appu Ghar.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel observed, “Haryana has already taken necessary steps for closing illegal extraction of groundwater by the unit except recovery of environmental compensation for illegal withdrawal of groundwater. Such compensation may now be recovered by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board as per scale laid down by the Central Pollution Control Board.”

In its report, the State government submitted before the panel that while supply of potable water will be for drinking purposes, supply of recycled water will be for gardening, flushing, etc.

“It is further stated that the State has taken steps to develop ponds and to strengthen supply and waste water treatment infrastructure. Sewage-treated water may be provided from the existing line in Sector 29 to the amusement park...” the State government said. It said, “Haryana is not permitting any free water supply and user charges are levied by [various authorities]. Policy is being finalised on reuse of treated water which provides for use of treated waste water for non-potable purposes.”

The directions came when the tribunal was hearing a plea seeking directions to the amusement park against the withdrawal of groundwater without requisite permissions.