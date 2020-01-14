‘Treat plea on VVPAT as representation’

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Election Commission to treat as a representation a petition for inspection of the voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips of electronic voting machines (EVMs) used in all constituencies for the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar disposed of the petition following the direction. The petition, filed by Hans Raj Jain, a Delhi resident, sought inspection of VVPAT slips of the EVMs, alleging “a great discrepancy” in the number of votes polled and that of counted in 373 constituencies. This, he argued, “creates doubt” in the minds of voters that the EVMs were tampered with.