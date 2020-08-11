Treat plea against firm selling ‘Corona Oven’ as representation, says HC

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the government to treat as representation a petition seeking to restrain a company from selling its product ‘Corona Oven’ which claims to sterilise household items and consumables from COVID-19.
A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan asked the government to expeditiously decide on the representation after giving a hearing to all the parties, including the company.
Reuse PPE kits
The petition filed by Green Dream Foundation, an NGO, said ‘Corona Oven’ claimed to sterilise PPE kits so that they can be reused by medical personnel while treating COVID-19 patients.
‘Corona Oven’, on its website, claims to use ‘chemical-free multi focal UV light exposure covering the item from multiple sides inside the chamber, including the bottom’ for the sterilisation process.
The NGO said ‘Corona Oven’ is sold as a product approved from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, which has no such mechanism to grant such certificate to any such product.
UV radiation
“In response to query raised by the NGO, Surya Sarathi Bose, Associate Professor, IISc whose report is flaunted by the company to show that the product has been approved by IISc said he only tested the product’s UV radiation inside the oven and it was an internal document not to be used for publication or advertisements,” the plea said.
The NGO asked for direction to the government to evolve a proper mechanism for testing, launching, certification for such products which claims themselves to kill COVID-19 virus or sterilise products.
