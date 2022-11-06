Treat non-consensual sex with minor wife as rape: L-G

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has sent a proposal to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recommending that a man having non-consensual sex with his married wife aged between 15 and 18 years should amount to rape and the accused should be punished under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police sources said on Saturday.

The L-G has recommended striking down of Exception 2 of Section 375 of the IPC which makes the act non-punishable, they added. This, sources said, would also “remove the discrepancy between the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, which is applicable to offences against anyone up till 18 years of age, and the prevailing provisions of the IPC”.

After the MHA had sought the Delhi government’s opinion on the subject in view of a writ petition filed in the Delhi High Court, the Delhi police and the city’s Law Department forwarded the proposal to the L-G.

The petitioner had challenged the legality of Exception 2, saying “it violates Articles 14 and 21 of the Indian Constitution and is also not in harmony with the provisions of POCSO Act”.