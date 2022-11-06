Treat non-consensual sex with minor wife as rape: L-G

Lieutenant-Governor writes to Home Ministry to strike down Exception 2 of IPC Section 375

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
November 06, 2022 01:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has sent a proposal to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recommending that a man having non-consensual sex with his married wife aged between 15 and 18 years should amount to rape and the accused should be punished under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police sources said on Saturday.

The L-G has recommended striking down of Exception 2 of Section 375 of the IPC which makes the act non-punishable, they added. This, sources said, would also “remove the discrepancy between the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, which is applicable to offences against anyone up till 18 years of age, and the prevailing provisions of the IPC”.

After the MHA had sought the Delhi government’s opinion on the subject in view of a writ petition filed in the Delhi High Court, the Delhi police and the city’s Law Department forwarded the proposal to the L-G.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The petitioner had challenged the legality of Exception 2, saying “it violates Articles 14 and 21 of the Indian Constitution and is also not in harmony with the provisions of POCSO Act”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Delhi
crime, law and justice
sexual assault & rape

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app