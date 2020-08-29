Treat Gunjan Saxena plea as representation, Centre told

New Delhi

29 August 2020 00:19 IST

HC says IAF can protect own reputation

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Centre to treat as representation a petition seeking stay on streaming of a Netflix movie, ‘Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl’.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan disposed of the plea by an NGO against the film starring Janhvi Kapoor, noting that the “shoulders of the armed forces are broad enough to protect its reputation”.

If the Indian Air Force (IAF) has any objection, “let them take it up”, the High Court said while declining to entertain the plea, which has alleged that the film depicts the IAF in a bad light.

“Why this kind of sensitivity to a movie or a book? Are our institutions so weak?” the High Court said.

The NGO, Justice For Rights Foundation, had sought directions to the movie’s producers to modify or delete the alleged objectionable dialogues and scenes in the movie, which portrays the IAF in poor light.

It also alleged that some scenes and dialogues in the movie are factually incorrect, misleading and portray an inappropriate work culture to glorify the screen character of the former flight lieutenant Gunjan Saxena.