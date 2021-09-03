Treat as representation plea for appointment of doctors, HC tells govt.

Jag Pravesh Hospital denied admission to pregnant women due to staff crunch: plea

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Delhi government to consider as representation a plea seeking appointment of sufficient number of doctors at Jag Pravesh Hospital here.

The petition filed by advocate Amit Sahni said that Jag Pravesh Hospital in north-east Delhi denied admission to pregnant women on account of shortage of staffers, specifically anaesthetists.

The Delhi government counsel said that the authorities were interviewing persons to fill the vacancies and no patient was being returned from the hospital.

Newspaper report

The petition, however, referred to a newspaper report to claim that the hospital witnessed a “chaotic situation” recently “due to shortage of anaesthetists so much so that police are handling the situation between the relatives of patients and hospital staffers”.

“From the past one week, emergency ward of Jag Pravesh Hospital is not being available from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. due to the shortage of anaesthetists in the hospital. Pregnant women, who are coming to the hospital for delivery and need an emergency C-section, are sent to other hospitals, which is putting both the mother and child’s life in danger,” the petition said.

The petition submitted that the facility is a “multi-speciality hospital with 200 beds offering free treatment to the people of north-east Delhi”. “The shortage of anaesthetists/specialist/doctors has caused immense disappointment amongst the poor and financially underprivileged class,” it added.