Travel restrictions lifted, salons open again as govt. unlocks Capital

New Delhi

01 June 2020 23:53 IST

All decisions based on the Centre’s guidelines, says Kejriwal

Restrictions on the number of passengers in four-wheelers, two-wheelers, autorickshaws, e-rickshaws and other vehicles in the city have been lifted, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said during a digital briefing here on Monday.

Mr. Kejriwal, who announced the sealing of the Capital’s borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for a week and sought citizens’ suggestions on whether it should continue beyond that, said the decisions of his government were based on the Centre’s guidelines for easing of restrictions in non-containment zones.

“Barbershops/salons will now remain open except spas. The Delhi government is also removing the restriction of only one passenger being allowed to travel in an autorickshaw, e-rickshaw, and phat-phat sewas. The Central government has imposed a curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., except on those who are in essential services and the Delhi government will also implement the same,” said the Chief Minister. Measures like 20 passengers in a bus will remain in place to maintain social distancing, he added.

All shops in markets will be permitted to function on all days of the week. Restrictions on functioning of industries have also been lifted.

However, educational and academic institutions, hotels, cinema halls, theatres, bars and gymnasiums will continue to remain shut. All gatherings related to social, religious, political, cultural, sports and entertainment purposes will remain restricted. Places of worship will also remain closed in addition to malls, according to the guidelines.

In a related development, all District Magistrates in the Capital have been directed to identify additional locations for treatment of COVID-19 patients and cremation or burial of those dying of the infection on “topmost priority”, in an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Monday.