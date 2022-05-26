Travel by bus once a week, submit feedback: Delhi govt. to transport officials

May 26, 2022 02:10 IST

Evening test facility set up at three automatic driving test tracks

Transport officials will need to travel aboard public buses at least once a week and give feedback on the quality of services on offer, the Delhi government announced on Wednesday.

The government said the decision was taken with the objective of encouraging the use of public transport system and to have a feedback mechanism to improve it further.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Delhi government has made it mandatory for Group A & B officers of Transport Department and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to undertake at least one journey per week in Delhi’s public buses,” the government said.

All these officers, the government said, have been directed to submit their feedback on buses and public transportation on various parameters, including general cleanliness and maintenance, availability of marshals and driver-conductor behaviour.

Night shifts

In a related development, the government announced night shifts at Automatic Driving Test Tracks so that citizens seeking to get a driver’s licence do not have to take a day off from work.

The automated Driving Test Tracks for night tests have been set up at Shakurbasti, Mayur Vihar and Vishwas Nagar.

The department has entrusted Maruti Suzuki Foundation to set up 12 automatic driving test tracks.

The responsibility of the operator supervision of all 12 automatic driving test track centres has been given to Rosmerta Technology Limited.

As many as 17 cameras of high resolution have been installed, which capture real-time footage and images, for the driving test to be closely monitored at these facilities.

The government said night driving tests will be held on the Automatic Driving Test track on slots between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and 45 appointments will be booked daily on each track.