ADVERTISEMENT

Travel beyond politics to end the ‘horrible’ problem of untreated waste in Delhi, says SC

Updated - May 13, 2024 05:58 pm IST

Published - May 13, 2024 05:16 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The court indicated that it intends to make the Centre involved in finding a solution to the health problem plaguing the capital for years

The Hindu Bureau

A man stands on top of Ghazipur Landfill Site at Ghazipur in New Delhi. File. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

The Supreme Court on May 13 said a solution to the “horrible” problem of 3,800 metric tonnes of municipal solid waste piled up untreated in the national capital could be found only by travelling beyond the confines of party politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a vital issue for the capital city. What is the signal that is being sent to the people living in the city? And we talk about development! You [governments] should travel beyond politics,” Justice A.S. Oka, heading a two-judge Bench admonished.

Also read | East Delhi Lok Sabha seat: where garbage removal continues to be a tall order

The Bench made its dissatisfaction apparent about the manner in which the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been handling the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court indicated that it intends to make the Centre involved in finding a solution to the health problem plaguing the capital for years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Our target is to clear all three landfill sites in Delhi by December 2024: CM Kejriwal

“The Government of India should look into it. We are passing that order,” Justice Oka said.

The court had passed over the case. It would be taken up again later in the day. The Bench had given time to the MCD counsel to get instructions from officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US