GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Travel agent held for sending man to Bangkok, China on ‘fake’ documents

He had allegedly been promising to send people to the U.S. via countries such as Dubai, China, Suriname and Gautemala.

Published - July 20, 2024 09:26 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The police at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi have arrested a Haryana-based travel agent for allegedly promising to send people to the U.S. via countries such as Dubai, China, Suriname and Gautemala, the police said. The accused has been identified as Akshay, 28, a resident of Kurukshetra in Haryana.

On the intervening night of May 25-26, a passenger, Gurmaan Singh, 32, holding an Indian passport, arrived at the IGI Airport from China, as a deportee, the police said. A scrutiny of his travel documents revealed a ‘fake’ departure immigration stamp at IGIA, Delhi. A case was registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating and forgery, the police added. Mr. Singh disclosed that he had studied up to Class XII, and as several of his friends went abroad to earn quick money, he also decided to go to the U.S.. He met Akshay who promised to send him to the U.S. for ₹47 lakh. The payment was to be made after reaching the destination. Akshay allegedly arranged tickets and visas for Dubai, China, Suriname, and Gautemala and ‘fake’ immigration stamp, to create ‘travel history’, a senior police officer said. Mr. Singh said he went to Bangkok and then to China, where he was not able to give a satisfactory reply regarding the purpose of his visit, and was deported to India. Akshay was booked in the case, but he managed to flee. Later, he was arrested from Delhi. He said that he has a friend who worked as an ‘agent’ and often ‘duped’ people on the pretext of sending them abroad, the officer said. Akshay and his other associate have been running a travel agency — Fly High -- in Kurukshetra for the past 8 to 9 months, the officer said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.