Travel agent held for sending man to Bangkok, China on ‘fake’ documents

The police at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi have arrested a Haryana-based travel agent for allegedly promising to send people to the U.S. via countries such as Dubai, China, Suriname and Gautemala, the police said. The accused has been identified as Akshay, 28, a resident of Kurukshetra in Haryana.

On the intervening night of May 25-26, a passenger, Gurmaan Singh, 32, holding an Indian passport, arrived at the IGI Airport from China, as a deportee, the police said. A scrutiny of his travel documents revealed a ‘fake’ departure immigration stamp at IGIA, Delhi. A case was registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating and forgery, the police added. Mr. Singh disclosed that he had studied up to Class XII, and as several of his friends went abroad to earn quick money, he also decided to go to the U.S.. He met Akshay who promised to send him to the U.S. for ₹47 lakh. The payment was to be made after reaching the destination. Akshay allegedly arranged tickets and visas for Dubai, China, Suriname, and Gautemala and ‘fake’ immigration stamp, to create ‘travel history’, a senior police officer said. Mr. Singh said he went to Bangkok and then to China, where he was not able to give a satisfactory reply regarding the purpose of his visit, and was deported to India. Akshay was booked in the case, but he managed to flee. Later, he was arrested from Delhi. He said that he has a friend who worked as an ‘agent’ and often ‘duped’ people on the pretext of sending them abroad, the officer said. Akshay and his other associate have been running a travel agency — Fly High -- in Kurukshetra for the past 8 to 9 months, the officer said.