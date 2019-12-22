Travel agency told to pay over ₹3 lakh compensation to family

A district consumer disputes redressal forum here has directed a city-based travel agency to compensate a family of six by paying over ₹3 lakh over “substandard facilities” provided to the complainants during a trip to South Africa.

Noting that due to deficiency in services, three out of the six members could not go for the trip, the consumer panel said, “The complainant had also asked for a refund but the opposite party [SOTC Kuoni Travel] had refused to do so. Therefore, we hold the tour operator guilty of deficiency in service.” The panel asked the travel agency to pay ₹2.80 lakh to the complainants along with additional amounts of ₹26,000 and ₹10,000 for harassment and mental agony.

Booked in advance

The directions came when the panel was hearing a plea which claimed that despite booking a tour to South Africa with the travel agency three months in advance, the tour operators had failed to provide visas for two of the family members.