Travel agency to pay ₹66,000 as compensation for failing to refund booking amount

A District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum here has directed Thomas Cook to compensate a complainant by paying over ₹66,000 after it was alleged that the travel agency failed to refund the booking amount paid for two of the family members, following rejection of visa by the U.S. Embassy.

Holding it deficient in services, the consumer forum observed, “This forum is clear that there is a deficiency in service on the part of the [travel agency] and no record has been produced by them to substantiate the bookings made in advance by them in respect to the complainants.”

The forum observed, “When the tour is booked, although it is not the responsibility of the [agency] to get the visa cleared by the authorities, at the same time, it is also not in the control of the complainants. Under these circumstances, no fault can be fastened on the two complainants and an amount of over ₹51,000 cannot be recovered from the complainants.”

The directions came when the complainant approached the consumer forum alleging that despite assurance of a refund for the two family members, the travel agency failed to do so.

The consumer panel also directed a compensation of ₹10,000 to be paid to the complainant as cost of litigation.