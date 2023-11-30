‘Trauma keeps us awake all night, we didn’t deserve it’

November 30, 2023 08:33 am | Updated 08:33 am IST - New Delhi

“My daughter dreamed of becoming a pilot, but now we have little hope. The trauma keeps us awake all night,” said the mother of the minor rape survivor, who was allegedly sexually abused for months and impregnated by now-suspended Women and Child Development (WCD) Department official Premoday Khakha.

Mr. Khakha was aided by his wife, Seema Rani, and their two children in the crime committed several times between November 2020 and January 2021, according to the complaint filed with the police.

The official’s wife had allegedly told the girl to undergo abortion and “forcibly” terminated her pregnancy. The crime came to light only this August, after which the police arrested the official, his wife, and their two children. All are in judicial custody now.

Traumatised by the events, the 16-year-old girl’s mother said it has been months since her daughter left the school. “She stays alone and does not talk to people, not even friends,” the mother said.

“I know she likes to write, but whenever she sits down, she ends up staring into thin air. It breaks my heart to see my child like this. We have not done anything to deserve a life like this?” she added.

‘Future uncertain’

“She is fighting many battles. After she lost her father, we were distraught emotionally. Even if we say we hope for better days, we know it’s uncertain,” she said.

The mother, who earlier taught at a school, said she took a break from her work to be with her daughter, but it has been a tough time for both of them.

“But we keep reminding ourselves that we’re in it together. That’s the only hope that lets us breathe,” she added.

The mother said her daughter used to attend counselling sessions every day, but now doctors have suggested it on alternate days. “We don’t know if it’s getting better,” she added.

‘Smiled after months’

The mother said when their family celebrated Deepavali, she saw her daughter smile after many months. “I wish I could freeze that moment forever. I did not know whether to cry or to be happy?” she said.

“However, despite all odds, the fight must go on,” the mother added.

The victim was allegedly raped over four months after she began staying at the accused’s house in Burari following her father’s death during the COVID pandemic. The two families were known to each other for years as they belonged to the same town in Jharkhand.

The Delhi police have registered a case under IPC Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent), 323 (causing hurt), 376 2F (being a guardian, commits rape on woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (act intended to insult modesty of a woman), and under provisions of the POCSO Act.

