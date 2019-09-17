Transport operators’ unions protest against govt. policies

Several unions of transport operators on Monday converged at Jantar Mantar to protest against a slew of recent government policies which, they alleged, were not only hurting their business but also had the potential to drive them out of work for good.

The protest was held under the banner of the United Front of Transporters Association (UFTA) which is a joint front of transport associations and unions across all segments from Delhi-NCR.

“More than 8,000 operators and drivers from various segments and regions of Delhi NCR have converged at Jantar Mantar today to vent out their anger against the exorbitant increase in penalties and collateral corruption, harassment and extortion by the police, RTOs and other authorities,” the association said in a statement.

The association added that transport operators who participated in the protest said they would observe a day-long strike to highlight the issues concerning them across Delhi and the NCR on Thursday.

In addition to steep fines introduced after the enforcement of the amended Motor Vehicles Act, the association said, transport operators were also against similar policies enacted by the Centre recently.

These, it said, include a clarification on limiting of the liability of the insurer under third party insurance, revocation of amendment to Section 44AE of the IT Act and social security schemes for drivers that will be presented as a memorandum to the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways.